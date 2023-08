Evacuate 100 mila persone dai villaggi allagati in Pakistan: nel Punjab frane e case sommerse dall'acqua

Andy Vermaut shares: Some 100,000 people evacuated due to flooding in Pakistan’s Punjab province: Around 100,000 people have been evacuated from flooded villages in Pakistan’s Punjab province, emergency services said on Wednesday. Thanks. https://t.co/cRs7FaZAtl pic.twitter.com/jXVvbpoJGv

— Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) August 23, 2023