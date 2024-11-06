Tutti i presidenti degli Stati Uniti d'America: l'elenco completo
L'elenco completo di tutti i presidenti USA. Il primo fu George Washington nel 1789. Nell'ultimo secolo 13 presidenze Dem e 12 repubblicane
Donald Trump (Partito Repubblicano) è il 47° presidente nella storia degli Stati Uniti d’America. Il tycoon ha vinto abbastanza nettamente su Kamala Harris e succede quindi a Joe Biden (Dem). Per Trump è il secondo mandato dopo quello 2017-2020.
La storia degli Stati Uniti, fin dal primo presidente George Washington, è costellata dal susseguirsi di figure iconiche nell’immaginario mondiale. La sede della presidenza, nonché la residenza del presidente stesso, è la Casa Bianca, situata a Washington D.C.
Ecco l’elenco completo di tutti i presidenti degli Stati Uniti d’America.
|N°
|Durata
|Presidente
|Partito
|1
|1789-97
|George Washington
|Indip
|2
|1797-01
|John Adams
|Fed
|3
|1801-09
|Thomas Jefferson
|Dem-Rep
|4
|1809-17
|James Madison
|Dem-Rep
|5
|1817-25
|James Monroe
|Dem-Rep
|6
|1825-29
|John Quincy Adams
|Dem-Rep
|7
|1829-37
|Andrew Jackson
|Dem
|8
|1837-41
|Martin Van Buren
|Dem-Rep
|9
|1841-41
|William Henry Harrison
|Whig
|10
|1841-45
|John Tyler
|Whig-Indip
|11
|1845-49
|James Knox Polk
|Dem
|12
|1849-50
|Zachary Taylor
|Whig
|13
|1850-53
|Millard Fillmore
|Whig
|14
|1853-57
|Franklin Pierce
|Dem
|15
|1857-61
|James Buchanan
|Dem
|16
|1861-65
|Abraham Lincoln
|Rep-UN
|17
|1865-69
|Andrew Johnson
|UN-Dem
|18
|1869-77
|Ulysses S. Grant
|Rep
|19
|1877-81
|Rutherford B. Hayes
|Rep
|20
|1881-81
|James A. Garfield
|Rep
|21
|1881-85
|Chester Arthur
|Rep
|22
|1885-89
|Grover Cleveland
|Dem
|23
|1889-93
|Bejamin Harrison
|Rep
|24
|1893-97
|Grover Cleveland
|Dem
|25
|1897-01
|William McKinley
|Rep
|26
|1901-09
|Theodore Roosevelt
|Rep
|27
|1909-13
|William Howard Taft
|Rep
|28
|1913-21
|Thomas Woodrow Wilson
|Dem
|29
|1921-23
|Warren G. Harding
|Rep
|30
|1923-29
|Calvin Coolidge
|Rep
|31
|1929-33
|Herbert Hoover
|Rep
|32
|1933-45
|Franklin Delano Roosevelt
|Dem
|33
|1945-53
|Harry Truman
|Dem
|34
|1953-61
|Dwight D. Eisenhower
|Rep
|35
|1961-63
|John Fitzgerald Kennedy
|Dem
|36
|1963-69
|Lyndon B. Johnson
|Dem
|37
|1969-74
|Richard Nixon
|Rep
|38
|1974-77
|Gerald Ford
|Rep
|39
|1977-81
|Jimmy Carter
|Dem
|40
|1981-89
|Ronald Reagan
|Rep
|41
|1989-93
|George H. W. Bush
|Rep
|42
|1993-01
|Bill Clinton
|Dem
|43
|2001-09
|George W. Bush
|Rep
|44
|2009-17
|Barack Obama
|Dem
|45
|2017-20
|Donald Trump
|Rep
|46
|2020-24
|Joe Biden
|Dem
|47
|2024
|DONALD TRUMP
|Rep
Legenda:
Rep = Repubblicano; Dem = Democratico; Indip = Indipendente; Fed = Federalista; UN = Unionista Nazionale