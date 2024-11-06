 ,,
Tutti i presidenti degli Stati Uniti d'America: l'elenco completo

L'elenco completo di tutti i presidenti USA. Il primo fu George Washington nel 1789. Nell'ultimo secolo 13 presidenze Dem e 12 repubblicane

Virgilio Notizie

Virgilio Notizie

REDAZIONE

Da oltre 20 anni informa in modo indipendente, serio, affidabile e originale su tutto quanto accade in Italia e nel mondo. Cronaca, Politica, Economia, Spettacolo: tutta l'attualità che fa notizia, finisce sotto il suo microscopio. Virgilio Notizie è alimentato da un team di giornalisti tutti under 35 e nativi digitali. Missione: con un linguaggio semplice e diretto rendere chiari, comprensibili e interessanti i fatti del giorno.

Donald Trump (Partito Repubblicano) è il 47° presidente nella storia degli Stati Uniti d’America. Il tycoon ha vinto abbastanza nettamente su Kamala Harris e succede quindi a Joe Biden (Dem). Per Trump è il secondo mandato dopo quello 2017-2020.

La storia degli Stati Uniti, fin dal primo presidente George Washington, è costellata dal susseguirsi di figure iconiche nell’immaginario mondiale. La sede della presidenza, nonché la residenza del presidente stesso, è la Casa Bianca, situata a Washington D.C.

Ecco l’elenco completo di tutti i presidenti degli Stati Uniti d’America.

Durata Presidente Partito
1 1789-97 George Washington Indip
2 1797-01 John Adams Fed
3 1801-09 Thomas Jefferson Dem-Rep
4 1809-17 James Madison Dem-Rep
5 1817-25 James Monroe Dem-Rep
6 1825-29 John Quincy Adams Dem-Rep
7 1829-37 Andrew Jackson Dem
8 1837-41 Martin Van Buren Dem-Rep
9 1841-41 William Henry Harrison Whig
10 1841-45 John Tyler Whig-Indip
11 1845-49 James Knox Polk Dem
12 1849-50 Zachary Taylor Whig
13 1850-53 Millard Fillmore Whig
14 1853-57 Franklin Pierce Dem
15 1857-61 James Buchanan Dem
16 1861-65 Abraham Lincoln Rep-UN
17 1865-69 Andrew Johnson UN-Dem
18 1869-77 Ulysses S. Grant Rep
19 1877-81 Rutherford B. Hayes Rep
20 1881-81 James A. Garfield Rep
21 1881-85 Chester Arthur Rep
22 1885-89 Grover Cleveland Dem
23 1889-93 Bejamin Harrison Rep
24 1893-97 Grover Cleveland Dem
25 1897-01 William McKinley Rep
26 1901-09 Theodore Roosevelt Rep
27 1909-13 William Howard Taft Rep
28 1913-21 Thomas Woodrow Wilson Dem
29 1921-23 Warren G. Harding Rep
30 1923-29 Calvin Coolidge Rep
31 1929-33 Herbert Hoover Rep
32 1933-45 Franklin Delano Roosevelt Dem
33 1945-53 Harry Truman Dem
34 1953-61 Dwight D. Eisenhower Rep
35 1961-63 John Fitzgerald Kennedy Dem
36 1963-69 Lyndon B. Johnson Dem
37 1969-74 Richard Nixon Rep
38 1974-77 Gerald Ford Rep
39 1977-81 Jimmy Carter Dem
40 1981-89 Ronald Reagan Rep
41 1989-93 George H. W. Bush Rep
42 1993-01 Bill Clinton Dem
43 2001-09 George W. Bush Rep
44 2009-17 Barack Obama Dem
45 2017-20 Donald Trump Rep
46 2020-24 Joe Biden Dem
47 2024 DONALD TRUMP Rep

Legenda:
Rep = Repubblicano; Dem = Democratico; Indip = Indipendente; Fed = Federalista; UN = Unionista Nazionale

Usa, Biden è presidente. Le immagini dell'assalto al Congresso Fonte foto: ANSA
Usa, Biden è presidente. Le immagini dell'assalto al Congresso

