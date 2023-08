Almeno 13 morti in una ressa per entrare allo stadio in Madagascar: tra le vittime nella calca anche 7 bambini

Andy Vermaut shares: Several dead in Madagascar stadium crush at opening of Indian Ocean Island Games: At least 12 people died in a crush at a stadium in Madagascar on Friday as sports fans gathered for the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean… Thanks. https://t.co/oiGG3veeHW pic.twitter.com/QwAF7G368c

— Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) August 26, 2023